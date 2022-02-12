Pocahontas Area pounds out steady beat in win over Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 37-34

Pocahontas Area didn't flinch from the challenge, finally repelling Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 37-34 in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on February 12.
