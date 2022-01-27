Panthers struggle to finish at the rim, vow to overcome 'mental toughness'

Offensive production has not been a strong suit for Central Springs this season. It is averaging under 40 points per game, sixth best in the Top of Iowa East.

That is coupled with 33 percent shooting from the field and a conference low 15 percent clip from beyond the arc.

The Panthers are not a team that will light up the scoreboard. Instead, they'll make each possession a difficult one and keep the game low-scoring.

"You are what you are at this point," Central Springs head coach BJ Fessler said. "We have a couple girls that can knock it down. We'll keep working on it everyday at practice."

While the shooting numbers are not concerning for Fessler, the lack of finishing at the rim, particularly in Tuesday's loss to West Fork, was.

The Panthers boast two of the tallest players in the conference in 6-foot-1 freshman center Kaci Crum and sophomore Aubrey Hoeft, who stands just under 6-foot.

Neither had success with converting layups at a high rate.

Crum missed five shots underneath the basket and Hoeft had just three total shots from the field.

"That was all about mental toughness and we just got really down in the big deficit," Crum said. "We just didn't finish."

Afterwards, Crum was very blunt in a self-assessment of what transpired.

"We have a lot of pressure on our backs," she said. "I know I think too much, I feel like I overthink in my layups."

There was a brief glimpse of that.

Crum was called for an offensive foul and was substituted immediately. Her body language had the aroma of being upset as she was clearly frustrated with the call.

Admittedly, she knows the pressure that has been attached to her.

"I'm the 6-foot-1 freshman that's on the court and people think since I'm 6-1, I should be finishing," Crum said. "I'm the one that's everyone talking about."

Fessler believes had some of those shots go in, coupled with a lower number of turnovers, the game is a lot closer than the final score indicates.

"We can't miss like that," he said. "You can't get behind by 14 and have 14 points of layups laying around. Not enough physical attack, that's on us. Not finishing the first one cannot affect the next three or four."

Still, there is a growing sense amongst players and coaches that the confidence surrounding the Panthers is still high. And Crum knows that the mental toughness will be figured out.

Not strictly on an individual basis, more so from a team standpoint.

"We're a little down because of the tough losses," Crum said. "We need to mentally build."

Because of the matchup and the style of how Central Springs plays defense, coupled with Crum and Hoeft on the inside and Alivea Harms being able to nail some 3-pointers, it could be a difficult matchup for anybody in the Class 2A regionals.

It will bet at home the remainder of the regular season and face three of its final four conference foes that are below it in the standings. A big test comes against Osage on Monday.

"We're a tough out," Fessler said. "We know our strengths, we know our weaknesses. The girls play their roles really well. We'll go to battle."

"Every single one of us has beliefs that we will make it far in the postseason," Crum added.

