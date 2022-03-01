Panorama sews up Iowa City Regina 46-38

Panorama wasted no time, pushing in front and finishing in the same fashion during this 46-38 victory over Iowa City Regina in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on March 1.
Panorama made the first move by forging a 13-10 margin over Iowa City Regina after the first quarter.
The Panthers' offense darted to a 26-21 lead over the Regals at the half.
Panorama's leverage showed as it carried a 32-21 lead into the fourth quarter.
Iowa City Regina rallied in the final quarter, but Panorama skirted trouble with just enough offense to thwart all hopes.
