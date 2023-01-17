Packwood Pekin triumphs in strong showing over Columbus Junction Columbus 45-24

Packwood Pekin swept across the scoreboard with a dizzying flurry to ambush Columbus Junction Columbus 45-24 in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on January 17.
The last time Packwood Pekin and Columbus Junction Columbus played in a 40-19 game on January 25, 2022. For more, click here.
In recent action on January 9, Packwood Pekin faced off against Riverside Highland and Columbus Junction Columbus took on Keosauqua Van Buren on January 5 at Keosauqua Van Buren Community High School. Click here for a recap.
