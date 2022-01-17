Packwood Pekin mows down Lone Tree 61-40

Packwood Pekin showed little mercy and even less remorse in overpowering Lone Tree 61-40 in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on January 17.

The Panthers' shooting moved to a 34-21 lead over the Lions at the intermission.

