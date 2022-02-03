 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Packwood Pekin earns narrow win over Riverside Highland 31-26

  • 0

A sigh of relief filled the air in Packwood Pekin's locker room after Thursday's 31-26 win against Riverside Highland in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on February 3.

The Panthers' offense darted to a 14-5 lead over the Huskies at the intermission.

The Panthers' leg-up showed as they carried a 19-15 lead into the fourth quarter.

Conditioning showed as the Panthers outscored the Huskies 12-11 in the final period.

In recent action on January 25, Packwood Pekin faced off against Columbus Junction Columbus and Riverside Highland took on Letts Louisa-Muscatine on January 25 at Riverside Highland High School. For more, click here.

People are also reading…

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Timothy LeDuc to become first openly nonbinary US Winter Games athlete

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News