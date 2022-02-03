Packwood Pekin earns narrow win over Riverside Highland 31-26

A sigh of relief filled the air in Packwood Pekin's locker room after Thursday's 31-26 win against Riverside Highland in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on February 3.
The Panthers' offense darted to a 14-5 lead over the Huskies at the intermission.
The Panthers' leg-up showed as they carried a 19-15 lead into the fourth quarter.
Conditioning showed as the Panthers outscored the Huskies 12-11 in the final period.
In recent action on January 25, Packwood Pekin faced off against Columbus Junction Columbus and Riverside Highland took on Letts Louisa-Muscatine on January 25 at Riverside Highland High School. For more, click here.
