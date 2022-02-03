Packwood Pekin earns narrow win over Riverside Highland 31-26

A sigh of relief filled the air in Packwood Pekin's locker room after Thursday's 31-26 win against Riverside Highland in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on February 3.

The Panthers' offense darted to a 14-5 lead over the Huskies at the intermission.

The Panthers' leg-up showed as they carried a 19-15 lead into the fourth quarter.

Conditioning showed as the Panthers outscored the Huskies 12-11 in the final period.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.