Overtime is just fine for Clinton Prince Of Peace Prep in win over Wyoming Midland 65-60

This thrilling encounter reached overtime before Clinton Prince Of Peace Prep could edge Wyoming Midland 65-60 in an Iowa girls basketball matchup.

The Irish put a bow on this victory with a strong first overtime-period kick, outpointing the Eagles 65-60 in the last stanza.

