Over and out: Packwood Pekin punches through Columbus Junction Columbus 40-19

Packwood Pekin handled Columbus Junction Columbus 40-19 in an impressive showing in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on January 25.

In recent action on January 17, Packwood Pekin faced off against Lone Tree and Columbus Junction Columbus took on Sigourney on January 13 at Columbus Junction Columbus Community High School. For more, click here.

