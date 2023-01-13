Over and out: Osage punches through Manly Central Springs 41-20

Everybody wants to rule the world or the scoreboard. Osage did exactly that with a 41-20 win against Manly Central Springs in an Iowa girls basketball matchup.
Last season, Osage and Manly Central Springs squared off with January 31, 2022 at Manly Central Springs High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on January 6, Osage faced off against Northwood-Kensett and Manly Central Springs took on Nashua-Plainfield on January 5 at Manly Central Springs High School. Click here for a recap.
