Over and out: Johnston punches through Cedar Rapids Prairie 71-26

Johnston rolled past Cedar Rapids Prairie for a comfortable 71-26 victory in Iowa girls basketball action on December 6.

The Dragons thundered in front of the Hawks 24-8 to begin the second quarter.

The Dragons' offense breathed fire to a 37-13 lead over the Hawks at the intermission.

Johnston and Cedar Rapids Prairie were engaged in an immense affair at 53-22 as the fourth quarter started.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.