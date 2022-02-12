Over and out: Hampton-Dumont-CAL punches through Iowa Falls-Alden 56-26

Hampton-Dumont-CAL rolled past Iowa Falls-Alden for a comfortable 56-26 victory at Hampton-Dumont-Cal High on February 12 in Iowa girls high school basketball action.
The Bulldogs' shooting jumped to a 13-10 lead over the Cadets at the intermission.
The Bulldogs' leverage showed as they carried a 33-26 lead into the fourth quarter.
In recent action on February 4, Hampton-Dumont-CAL faced off against Algona and Iowa Falls-Alden took on Clear Lake on February 1 at Clear Lake High School. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.