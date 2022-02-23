 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Over and out: Dike-New Hartford punches through Sheffield West Fork 75-21

  • 0

Dike-New Hartford swept across the scoreboard with a dizzying flurry of points to ambush Sheffield West Fork 75-21 at Sheffield West Fork High on February 23 in Iowa girls high school basketball action.

The Wolverines stormed in front of the Warhawks 20-4 to begin the second quarter.

The Wolverines opened a towering 44-11 gap over the Warhawks at the half.

In recent action on February 18, Sheffield West Fork faced off against Jewell South Hamilton and Dike-New Hartford took on Belmond-Klemme on February 18 at Dike-New Hartford High School. Click here for a recap

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Saudi women to form the first national golf team

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News