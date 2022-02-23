Over and out: Dike-New Hartford punches through Sheffield West Fork 75-21

Dike-New Hartford swept across the scoreboard with a dizzying flurry of points to ambush Sheffield West Fork 75-21 at Sheffield West Fork High on February 23 in Iowa girls high school basketball action.

The Wolverines stormed in front of the Warhawks 20-4 to begin the second quarter.

The Wolverines opened a towering 44-11 gap over the Warhawks at the half.

