Over and out: Dike-New Hartford punches through Sheffield West Fork 75-21

Dike-New Hartford swept across the scoreboard with a dizzying flurry of points to ambush Sheffield West Fork 75-21 at Sheffield West Fork High on February 23 in Iowa girls high school basketball action.
The Wolverines stormed in front of the Warhawks 20-4 to begin the second quarter.
The Wolverines opened a towering 44-11 gap over the Warhawks at the half.
In recent action on February 18, Sheffield West Fork faced off against Jewell South Hamilton and Dike-New Hartford took on Belmond-Klemme on February 18 at Dike-New Hartford High School. Click here for a recap
