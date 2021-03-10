Osage's Megan Henson commits to play basketball at St. Olaf College

Osage senior Megan Henson announced recently that her basketball journey will continue in a different state.

Henson, a guard for the Green Devils, committed to play basketball at St. Olaf College in Northfield, Minnesota. She is one of many female athletes at Osage that plan on pursuing athletics in college.

St. Olaf College is an NCAA Division III institution that plays in the Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference.

In her senior year, Henson helped lead the Green Devils to a share of the Top of Iowa East championship. As a first-year starter, she had a 3-to-1 assists to turnover ratio at the point guard position and shot over 40% from behind the 3-point line.

