Northwood-Kensett had no answers as Osage compiled a 57-24 victory in an Iowa girls basketball matchup.

Last season, Osage and Northwood-Kensett squared off with February 4, 2022 at Northwood-Kensett High School last season. For results, click here.

In recent action on January 27, Osage faced off against Nashua-Plainfield . For more, click here. Northwood-Kensett took on Greene North Butler on January 23 at Greene North Butler High School. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.