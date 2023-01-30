Osage soars over Charles City 66-11

Sure, Da Vinci could've painted Mona Lisa's smile a bit brighter. But why tamper with near-perfection? The same could be said with Osage's performance in a 66-11 destruction of Charles City in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on January 30.

Last season, Osage and Charles City squared off with January 24, 2022 at Osage High School last season. For more, click here.

In recent action on January 23, Charles City faced off against Riceville . For results, click here. Osage took on Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar on January 17 at Saint Ansgar High School. Click here for a recap.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.