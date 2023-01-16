Osage smashes through Nashua-Plainfield 67-16

Osage raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 67-16 win over Nashua-Plainfield in an Iowa girls basketball matchup.
Last season, Osage and Nashua-Plainfield faced off on January 28, 2022 at Osage High School. Click here for a recap.
In recent action on January 10, Osage faced off against Mason City Newman Catholic and Nashua-Plainfield took on Rockford on January 10 at Rockford High School. For a full recap, click here.
