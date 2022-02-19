Osage’s weak points may be strong suits next season

The Osage High School girls basketball team saw it's season come to an end Friday night, but head coach Chad Erickson said there’s no looking back in shame.

In their semifinal match against Aplington-Parkersburg, they seemed to be keeping the game tight against the Falcons, wrestling the lead away twice and tying it up in the second quarter. However, a formidable defense from Aplington-Parkersburg wore the Green Devils down.

“We weren’t a great shooting team all year long and that kind of reared its head tonight," Erickson said. "We didn’t shoot well from the perimeter and you know (our opponent) did. When they were open, they knocked shots down and we didn’t make many perimeter shots, so that’s something we can definitely, maybe fix next year.”

It resulted in a harsh, 49-30 loss with the Falcons going to the regional finals, a place Osage had gone the previous year.

Still, Erickson is proud of the girls. In fact, following a three-game losing streak early on in the season, he said the Green Devils worked hard to improve and pull themselves together. Their work paid off in the form of a 17-game winning streak, despite a small roster with just a six-girl rotation.

This season, center Kaebre Sullivan was their only senior. However, many of the weaknesses the Green Devils faced in the 2021-22 season will become their best assets going into next year.

They had a small rotation this year, but the benefit was more time on the court for each player. This has resulted in irreplaceable, in-game experience for the Green Devils. And with them being younger players, they will be able to use this experience to front an even better team in 2022-23.

Those returning include some of their best players.

Among them is junior Claudia Aschenbrenner, who put up 332 of Osage’s 1,088 points and was named the Top of Iowa East Player of the Year. The other being junior Samantha Brandau, who scored 273 and was one of the best rim protectors in the conference.

Getting ready to become seniors, they’ll still have one more year to put up points for the Green Devils and to pass down their knowledge.

“We like our kids coming back and we have a good freshman class coming in, which will give us a little more depth than we’ve had this year,” Erickson said. “So we’re excited to see these kids improve and get them back on the floor last year.”

