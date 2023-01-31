Osage rolls like thunder over Rockford 70-18

Osage's offense erupted in a dazzling display to dominate Rockford 70-18 in Iowa girls basketball on January 31.

Last season, Osage and Rockford faced off on February 1, 2022 at Rockford High School.

In recent action on January 20, Rockford faced off against Northwood-Kensett. Osage took on Nashua-Plainfield on January 27 at Nashua-Plainfield High School.

