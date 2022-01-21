Osage rides the rough off Lake Mills 61-45

Saddled up and ready to go, Osage spurred past Lake Mills 61-45 for an Iowa girls basketball victory on January 21.
In recent action on January 11, Lake Mills faced off against Britt West Hancock and Osage took on Mason City Newman Catholic on January 11 at Osage High School. Click here for a recap
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.