Osage pours it on Northwood-Kensett 55-35

Osage rolled past Northwood-Kensett for a comfortable 55-35 victory at Northwood-Kensett High on February 4 in Iowa girls high school basketball action.
In recent action on January 27, Northwood-Kensett faced off against Rockford and Osage took on Manly Central Springs on January 31 at Manly Central Springs High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
