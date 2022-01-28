Osage posts win at Nashua-Plainfield's expense 49-39

Osage tipped and eventually toppled Nashua-Plainfield 49-39 in an Iowa girls basketball matchup.
In recent action on January 21, Osage faced off against Lake Mills and Nashua-Plainfield took on Manly Central Springs on January 21 at Manly Central Springs High School. Click here for a recap
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.