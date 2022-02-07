 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Osage overcomes Sheffield West Fork in competitive affair 40-38

Mighty close, mighty fine, Osage wore a victory shine after clipping Sheffield West Fork 40-38 in an Iowa girls basketball matchup.

Sheffield West Fork took a 21-19 lead over Osage heading to the intermission locker room.

The Green Devils broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 33-23 lead over the Warhawks.

In recent action on February 1, Sheffield West Fork faced off against Greene North Butler and Osage took on Rockford on February 1 at Rockford High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

