Osage overcomes early deficit to stop Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar 43-28

Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar's fast start served as a wake-up call for Osage, which rallied for a 43-28 victory on Tuesday on January 18 in Iowa girls high school basketball action.
The start wasn't the problem for Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar, who began with a 14-10 edge over Osage through the end of the first quarter.
In recent action on January 7, Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar faced off against Mason City Newman Catholic and Osage took on Mason City Newman Catholic on January 11 at Osage High School. For more, click here.
