Osage navigates 18-win campaign with a primary rotation of six players

Chad Erickson didn't know what to expect when the 2021-22 girls basketball season tipped off. After all, he has been at the helm of Osage for more than two decades and piloted the program to plenty of success.

Seven straight conference championships spanning over the defunct North Iowa Conference and the Top of Iowa Conference. A runner-up finish in Class 2A in 2020 and four all-state players.

Still, the uncertainty of this season couldn't be ignored.

"We really didn't know what this year was going to look like," Erickson said. "I've had to work the hardest this year. Our kids have responded big time."

It wasn't for a lack of talent. The Green Devils returned three players, all forwards, that made an impact on their regional final team last year. They had the players capable of stepping into the spotlight.

What they lacked was depth. And lack is an understatement.

Osage used a six-person rotation for all 21 games in the regular season. Everyone played more minutes than ever before on a basketball court and caused the constant challenge of trying to get everyone some bit of rest.

"This is the most learning team we had," junior guard Brooklyn Halbach said. "I had total trust in my teammates. We came from the bottom, all the way up to the top and we really surprised some people."

Surprise isn't usually a word associated with Osage girls basketball. It might be applicable this time, though.

The Green Devils navigated that short bench to the tune of an 18-win season and an outright Top of Iowa Conference title, the eighth league title in a row.

"These kids have played so many minutes and that's what I'm most proud of," Erickson said. "I didn't expect 18-3 and I didn't expect one loss in the league. With as many new pieces as we had, I figured by the end of the year, we'd be pretty good."

To understand how Osage made a six-person rotation work, you have to glance at how Erickson timely, and effectively, used his lone substitution. For reference, everyone that is listed on the roster outside of one player has played in over 10 games.

Still, when a game is tight and important, it is six players.

The starting lineup has been for most of the year Halbach and Rylie Tabbert at the two guards and a three-person front court of Claudia Aschenbrenner, Samantha Brandau and Kaebre Sullivan.

That leaves Taylor Klobassa has the lone player off the bench. Katelyn Johnston will also come in when needed and she did when Sullivan was out for a handful of games.

Klobassa will usually come in for a forward. Then Erickson will give one of the other two forwards a break and then give a guard a break.

"We've always been able to play eight, nine kids off the bench," Erickson said. "

For all 32 minutes and in some cases this season an extra few minutes, the Green Devils will either go with three guards and two forwards or two guards and three forwards.

"I trusted Erickson 100 percent," Halbach said.

And very rarely do Aschenbrenner, Brandau and Sullivan get in foul trouble. Which, in a sense, is impressive on its own.

"Everyone is doing such a great job," Sullivan said. "After the first couple of games, we were all very in shape players. It was more comfortable, we settled into it."

What is more remarkable is the health of all the players. None of them to this point have sustained any injuries. Sullivan had her wisdom teeth removed that caused her to miss just four games.

That's it for Osage players to miss time.

"Everyone on our team is super athletic," Sullivan said. "You have girls who take care of their bodies, get good sleep, know that they're roles are super important."

The season didn't come without one lull.

Over a four-day stretch, the Green Devils lost three straight games. The most gut-wrenching setback was to county rival St. Ansgar by two points. They also lost by eight to Garner-Hayfield-Ventura.

"We had a team bonding moment and that made our team way better," Halbach said. "Everyone on this team can be trusted."

That team bonding experience was having one teammate give another teammate something little like a favorite candy or a hand-written note.

It is all a secret.

"We do them every game day," Halbach said. "It gives us a little motivation. For me, I got to hype someone up."

Osage hasn't lost since the GHV game. It won the second meeting against every other foe in the Top of Iowa East and needed a last-second defensive stand to beat West Fork on Monday to win the league crown outright.

Players and coaches celebrated afterwards in the auxiliary gym with team pictures and a team selfie.

"When we beat (St. Ansgar) the second time, that's when we sort of knew that we could get the championship," Sullivan said.

Winners of 15 games in a row, there's an argument to be made the Green Devils are one of the hottest teams in Class 2A as they now turn the page to their regional opener on Feb. 15 against Wapsie Valley.

Erickson had a hunch his group would get a tough draw for the postseason Despite the constant winning, Osage has not been ranked by the IGHSAU this season.

"If you loss three in a row early in the year, it is really tough to get ranked," he said. "There's some really good 2A's around. We kind of did it to ourselves."

Yet everyone believes it can be a sleeper in a regional that features second-ranked Denver as the top seed and 12th-ranked Aplington-Parkersburg as the two seed.

"We have drive for it," Sullivan said. "We're going to get focused on that. I think we can make it pretty far, we have high hopes."

To get to this point and have the success the Green Devils have had despite the obstacles is what Erickson is most proud of. He has enjoyed this team just as much as his others.

"We're playing our best basketball right now," Erickson said. "There's room up still, but I'm super proud of these kids."

Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.

