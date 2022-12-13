 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Osage manhandles Greene North Butler 55-27

Osage raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 55-27 win over Greene North Butler in an Iowa girls basketball matchup.

Last season, Osage and Greene North Butler faced off on January 25, 2022 at Greene North Butler High School. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on December 6, Greene North Butler faced off against Manly Central Springs and Osage took on Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar on December 6 at Osage High School. Click here for a recap

