Osage girls basketball falls to Waukon in regional championship

After a magical regular season, a trip to Wells Fargo Arena just wasn’t in the cards for the Osage girls basketball team.

The No. 6 Green Devils struggled against No. 14 Waukon in the Class 3A, Region 5 championship game. The Indians earned a 60-37 win over the Green Devils in Waverly on Saturday night.

Coming into the game, Waukon had four losses on the season. But Osage head coach Chad Erickson knew how big of a challenge the Indians really would be.

“We watched a bunch of tape on them and we knew how good their league was,” Erickson said. “The losses that they did have were to really good basketball teams. We knew how good they were and we knew we were going to have our hands full.”

The game opened up slow, but Waukon was able to take control of it early. The Indians got out to a double-digit lead just six minutes into the game. At the end of the first quarter, Waukon led 21-10.

The Indians’ swarming press made things difficult for the majority of the first half for the Green Devils. On top of that, Waukon was able to control things offensively. The Indians extended their lead to 36-22 at the half.