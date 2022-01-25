Osage finds its footing in victory over Greene North Butler 57-12

Osage left no doubt of its superiority in polishing off Greene North Butler 57-12 in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on January 25.
In recent action on January 17, Greene North Butler faced off against Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar and Osage took on Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar on January 18 at Saint Ansgar High School. For a full recap, click here.
Osage fought to a 42-7 half margin at Greene North Butler's expense.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.