Osage earns solid win over Nashua-Plainfield 60-45

Osage trucked Nashua-Plainfield on the road to a 60-45 victory in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on January 27.

The last time Osage and Nashua-Plainfield played in a 49-39 game on January 28, 2022. For results, click here.

In recent action on January 17, Nashua-Plainfield faced off against Mason City Newman Catholic and Osage took on Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar on January 17 at Saint Ansgar High School. For more, click here.

