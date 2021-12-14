Osage delivers smashing punch early to dump Greene North Butler 47-18

Osage showed little mercy and even less remorse in overpowering Greene North Butler 47-18 in Iowa girls basketball on December 14.
The Green Devils' shooting jumped to an 18-6 lead over the Bearcats at halftime.
In recent action on December 9, Osage faced off against Hampton-Dumont-CAL and Greene North Butler took on Manly Central Springs on December 7 at Manly Central Springs High School. For more, click here.
