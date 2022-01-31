Osage collects victory over Manly Central Springs 46-28

Osage grabbed a 46-28 victory at the expense of Manly Central Springs in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on January 31.
In recent action on January 25, Manly Central Springs faced off against Sheffield West Fork and Osage took on Greene North Butler on January 25 at Greene North Butler High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
