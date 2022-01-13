O'Malley Fair has Riceville soaring this season

Riceville girls basketball coach Darcy Fair will tell you that it's always a team effort when the Wildcats step onto the court. That's true, of course, as you need five girls to play the game.

Still, it certainly helps when one of those five girls is O'Malley Fair.

O'Malley, a senior point guard for the Wildcats and Darcy's daughter, has been on another level this season as she's led Riceville to an 11-1 record overall, including 6-0 in the Iowa Star North. Along with Joy Beran (12 points, 8.8 rebounds per game), O'Malley has the Wildcats soaring high right now.

O'Malley had her best effort of the season on Tuesday against Tripoli. The point guard was sensational in scoring a blistering 33 points in just three quarters of play, outscoring the entire Panther team by 10 on a night in which NIACC coaches were in attendance.

"I was just hot so I kept shooting," she said. "They go in, keep shooting."

O'Malley is averaging 15.6 points per game on the season, but Tuesday night's performance was actually a bounce-back game for her. She scored just eight points in the Wildcats' win over GMG last week and put up just three in Riceville's loss to Nashua-Plainfield. After making some mental adjustments, her game flourished against the Panthers.

"I just adjusted my mindset," she said. "I was getting kind of down on myself but then I just thought, 'stay tough, stay tough.'"

Darcy both stressed, however, that it remains a team effort at all times.

"It's not just her," said Darcy. "She has to have her teammates play good defense and get her the ball and rebound. It's a team effort."

It's a team effort, but again, having O'Malley Fair on the team always helps.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0