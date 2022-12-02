Northwood-Kensett routs Nashua-Plainfield 48-20

Northwood-Kensett ignored the "slow and steady wins the race" mantra, overpowering Nashua-Plainfield 48-20 on December 2 in Iowa girls high school basketball action.
The last time Nashua-Plainfield and Northwood-Kensett played in a 48-46 game on December 3, 2021. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.