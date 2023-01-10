Northwood-Kensett outclasses Greene North Butler 39-27

Northwood-Kensett called "game" in the waning moments of a 39-27 defeat of Greene North Butler during this Iowa girls high school basketball game.
Last season, Northwood-Kensett and Greene North Butler squared off with February 10, 2022 at Northwood-Kensett High School last season. For results, click here.
Recently on January 3, Greene North Butler squared off with Sheffield West Fork in a basketball game. Click here for a recap.
