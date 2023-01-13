Northwood-Kensett denies Nashua-Plainfield's challenge 38-19

Saddled up and ready to go, Northwood-Kensett spurred past Nashua-Plainfield 38-19 in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on January 13.
The last time Nashua-Plainfield and Northwood-Kensett played in a 48-46 game on December 3, 2021. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on January 7, Northwood-Kensett faced off against Riceville and Nashua-Plainfield took on Sheffield West Fork on January 6 at Sheffield West Fork High School. Click here for a recap.
