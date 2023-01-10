North Liberty Liberty thwarts Dubuque Senior's quest 57-39

North Liberty collected a solid win over Dubuque Senior in a 57-39 verdict for an Iowa girls basketball victory on January 10.
Last season, North Liberty and Dubuque Senior squared off with January 29, 2022 at North Liberty High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.