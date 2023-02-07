North Liberty shook off some early rust and roared away from Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson 51-35 in an Iowa girls basketball matchup.

Last season, North Liberty and Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson squared off with December 21, 2021 at North Liberty High School last season. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on January 31, North Liberty faced off against Dubuque Wahlert . Click here for a recap. Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson took on Cedar Falls on January 31 at Cedar Rapids Jefferson High School. For more, click here.

