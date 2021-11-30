 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

North Liberty Liberty outlasts Keokuk 61-50

North Liberty handed Keokuk a tough 61-50 loss on November 30 in Iowa girls high school basketball.

Keokuk showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out an 18-9 advantage over North Liberty as the first quarter ended.

Keokuk came from behind to grab the advantage 21-12 at halftime over North Liberty Liberty.

North Liberty broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 44-40 lead over Keokuk.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Syria hosts first international basketball match in years

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News