North Liberty Liberty outlasts Keokuk 61-50

North Liberty handed Keokuk a tough 61-50 loss on November 30 in Iowa girls high school basketball.

Keokuk showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out an 18-9 advantage over North Liberty as the first quarter ended.

Keokuk came from behind to grab the advantage 21-12 at halftime over North Liberty Liberty.

North Liberty broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 44-40 lead over Keokuk.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.