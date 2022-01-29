North Liberty Liberty knocks off Dubuque Senior 62-58

North Liberty topped Dubuque Senior 62-58 in a tough tilt during this Iowa girls high school basketball game.
In recent action on January 18, North Liberty faced off against Waterloo West and Dubuque Senior took on Cedar Rapids CR Washington on January 18 at Dubuque Senior High School. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.