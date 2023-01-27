North Liberty Liberty handles stress test to best Cedar Rapids Xavier 66-61

North Liberty didn't flinch, finally repelling Cedar Rapids Xavier 66-61 in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on January 27.
The last time Cedar Rapids Xavier and North Liberty played in a 59-47 game on January 7, 2022. For more, click here.
In recent action on January 22, North Liberty faced off against Iowa City and Cedar Rapids Xavier took on Cedar Falls on January 20 at Cedar Falls High School. For a full recap, click here.
