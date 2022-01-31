North Liberty Liberty gallops past Waterloo East 57-44

North Liberty collected a 57-44 victory over Waterloo East on January 31 in Iowa girls high school basketball.

The Trojans authored a promising start, taking advantage of the Lightning 23-22 at the end of the first quarter.

North Liberty broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 39-30 lead over Waterloo East.

