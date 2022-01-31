North Liberty Liberty gallops past Waterloo East 57-44

North Liberty collected a 57-44 victory over Waterloo East on January 31 in Iowa girls high school basketball.
The Trojans authored a promising start, taking advantage of the Lightning 23-22 at the end of the first quarter.
North Liberty broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 39-30 lead over Waterloo East.
In recent action on January 21, Waterloo East faced off against Cedar Rapids Xavier and North Liberty took on Waterloo West on January 18 at North Liberty High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
