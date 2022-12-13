North Liberty Liberty edges Epworth Western Dubuque in tough test 56-47

North Liberty poked just enough holes in Epworth Western Dubuque's defense to garner a taut, 56-47 victory at Epworth Western Dubuque High on December 13 in Iowa girls high school basketball action.
The last time North Liberty and Epworth Western Dubuque played in a 60-46 game on January 11, 2022. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on December 6, Epworth Western Dubuque faced off against Cedar Rapids Xavier and North Liberty took on Dubuque Hempstead on December 6 at North Liberty High School. Click here for a recap
