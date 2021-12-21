 Skip to main content
North Liberty Liberty edges Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson in tough test 51-47

Early action on the scoreboard pushed North Liberty to the front, and it stayed there to fend off Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson 51-47 on December 21 in Iowa girls high school basketball action.

In recent action on December 10, North Liberty faced off against Iowa City West and Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson took on Cedar Falls on December 14 at Cedar Rapids Jefferson High School. Click here for a recap

