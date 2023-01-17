North Liberty Liberty earns stressful win over Marion Linn-Mar 63-57

North Liberty didn't flinch, finally repelling Marion Linn-Mar 63-57 in an Iowa girls basketball matchup.
Last season, Marion Linn-Mar and North Liberty squared off with February 8, 2022 at Marion Linn-Mar High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on January 10, Marion Linn-Mar faced off against Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy and North Liberty took on Dubuque Senior on January 10 at North Liberty High School. For results, click here.
People are also reading…
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.