North Iowa Pacesetter: Crum becoming key weapon for Panthers in freshman season

The word special is thrown out a lot when describing prep athletes that have shown long stretches of being a star on the court. Most of it comes from immediate impactful freshmen or a mainstay in the program.

When Central Springs girls basketball coach BJ Fessler is asked about his freshman forward Kaci Crum, he gushes.

"She's pretty special," Fessler said. "She's been the most coachable kid I've had for a long, long time coming in as a freshman. She's answered the bell."

Over the last two games that Crum has been in the starting lineup, she has been a force.

This week's North Iowa Pacesetter is coming off two of her best games of her young career last week. She recorded a 19-point, 17-rebound double-double in a narrow victory over Newman Catholic before following that up with a career-high 25 points versus Nashua-Plainfield.

"I knew I needed to prove to my coach that I could do it," Crum said. "I've been ready since the beginning of the season. The first couple of games were like jitters. I need to be the best player I can be."

It wasn't like this production was unexpected.

After being inactive for the first two games of the season, Crum has slowly come on. She scored 10 points against North Butler in her second game seeing the court.

Since that game, she has scored in double figures each time.

"My coach wanted me to so something and that was to score," Crum said. "That's what I did. I had to earn it."

"She's going to be as good as she wants to be," Fessler added. "Not very often you see a six foot girl that is that smooth that can finish, which is what we knew we had. The sky is the limit for her."

Those contests saw Crum come off the bench. Fessler doesn't really take too much stock into who starts the game, as opposed to who is on the court in the final minutes.

In order for the 6-foot-1 center to gain that lineup spot, her improvement had to come on the defensive end.

So that's what they worked on during the holiday break.

"He saw what I could do and he saw my potential," Crum said. "At the beginning of the season, I was scared to ask questions about my defense. I never used to try on defense. Now, I do my best and I never take breaks."

Basketball has been Crum's passion since she was a kid. She's spent the last 18 months being a part of Lady Martin Brothers, an AAU program based out of the Cedar Falls area.

One of her teammates in the program is St. Ansgar junior Madison Hillman, one of the best players in the Top of Iowa East and someone Crum has had plenty of practice battles with.

"I've seen competition from all over the state," Crum said. "It shows me I can be like them and it also inspires me to be like them and work harder than them."

Fessler knew what the Panthers were getting after watching her in middle school. Pairing her size alongside Charles City transfer Aubrey Hoeft creates a front court that Fessler hasn't had before.

"(To) have an actual big lineup, she's made the most of that," he said.

The key moment in Crum's season was after a win vs. Lake Mills. Prior to that, she said she was playing scared and had a timid mindset.

Since that, her mentality has changed completely.

"I was like 'Okay, we could have beaten this team by a lot,'" Crum said. "I could've scored more points, I could've done better."

Once junior guard Abby Pate returns to the lineup after suffering an injury, the Panthers will be at full strength in the final push towards the postseason tournament.

They are in a tight race for third place in the Top of Iowa East. They sit a game behind West Fork and a game up on Nashua-Plainfield and Newman Catholic.

"We are getting to be the best we can be and we're proving to people that those losses in the beginning of the season were mindset things," Crum said.

There are still some ironing out to do before Crum gets where she wants to be, but in her eyes, this season has gone as well as she was hoping for.

Her growth is still happening.

"This summer, I'm going to really work at AAU practice," she said. "Next season, I'll be way better."

Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.