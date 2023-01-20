No quarter given: Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar puts down Greene North Butler 53-24

Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar dismissed Greene North Butler by a 53-24 count in Iowa girls basketball action on January 20.
Last season, Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar and Greene North Butler squared off with January 21, 2022 at Saint Ansgar High School last season. Click here for a recap.
In recent action on January 13, Greene North Butler faced off against Mason City Newman Catholic and Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar took on Sheffield West Fork on January 14 at Saint Ansgar High School. For results, click here.
