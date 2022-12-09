 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
No quarter given: Calamus-Wheatland puts down Stanwood North Cedar 69-31

Sure, Da Vinci could've painted Mona Lisa's smile a bit brighter. But why tamper with near-perfection? The same could be said with Calamus-Wheatland's performance in a 69-31 destruction of Stanwood North Cedar during this Iowa girls high school basketball game.

The last time Calamus-Wheatland and Stanwood North Cedar played in a 68-27 game on February 4, 2022. For more, click here.

In recent action on December 2, Calamus-Wheatland faced off against Wyoming Midland and Stanwood North Cedar took on Bellevue Marquette Catholic on December 2 at Bellevue Marquette Catholic High School. For more, click here.

