Wayland WACO tipped and eventually toppled Columbus Junction Columbus 55-38 at Columbus Junction Columbus Community High on December 7 in Iowa girls high school basketball action.

The Warriors' shooting moved to a 32-21 lead over the Wildcats at halftime.

Wayland WACO stomped on ahead of Columbus Junction Columbus 46-29 as the fourth quarter started.

It was a nail-biter in the fourth quarter when Wayland WACO and Columbus Junction Columbus both had the scoreboard blinking in a 55-38 knot.

