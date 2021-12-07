 Skip to main content
No pain, no gain; Wayland WACO overcomes Columbus Junction Columbus 55-38

Wayland WACO tipped and eventually toppled Columbus Junction Columbus 55-38 at Columbus Junction Columbus Community High on December 7 in Iowa girls high school basketball action.

The Warriors' shooting moved to a 32-21 lead over the Wildcats at halftime.

Wayland WACO stomped on ahead of Columbus Junction Columbus 46-29 as the fourth quarter started.

It was a nail-biter in the fourth quarter when Wayland WACO and Columbus Junction Columbus both had the scoreboard blinking in a 55-38 knot.

