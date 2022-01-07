No pain, no gain; Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar overcomes Mason City Newman Catholic 49-38

Riding a wave of production, Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar dunked Mason City Newman Catholic 49-38 in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on January 7.
Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar's shooting jumped to a 26-18 lead over Mason City Newman Catholic at halftime.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.