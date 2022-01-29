No pain, no gain; Center Point CPU overcomes Marion 47-32

Center Point CPU collected a 47-32 victory over Marion on January 29 in Iowa girls high school basketball action.

The Stormin' Pointers opened with a 16-3 advantage over the Wolves through the first quarter.

The Stormin' Pointers' shooting moved to a 27-15 lead over the Wolves at halftime.

Center Point CPU's leg-up showed as it carried a 36-25 lead into the fourth quarter.

