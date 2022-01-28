Newman Catholic girls edge out Northwood-Kensett

The Newman Catholic Knights took on the Northwood-Kensett Vikings on the road Friday evening with the Knights coming away with a 48-45 win in a thrilling battle.

The game started out in Newman’s favor with Ellyse Ball putting up the first points of the game for Newman (3-11). Newman’s lead increased steadily throughout the first quarter, but Northwood-Kensett never let Newman get too far ahead with Carly Hengesteg, Chloe Costello and Ella Leonard dishing out points. The two teams exchanged leads throughout the second quarter until halftime when Newman led 23-21. Northwood-Kensett (7-9) played well offensively in the third period, but entered the 4th quarter trailing 31-29 and could not get out of their own way. They gave up 11 points on free throws in the final quarter.

Newman’s offense was just a little too fast for Northwood-Kensett’s defense with Liz Kruckenburg putting up 17 points inside the paint. Kruckenburg was not the only one as Ellyse Ball put up 12 points, six of those coming from behind the three-point line. Blocks and steals coming from Kenna Hemann, Emma Weiner, Jayce Weiner, and Madi Elwood stopped Northwood-Kensett’s offense from outperforming Newman’s. Northwood-Kensett never gave up and got back within one point late in the 4th quarter, but Hemann knocked down her free throws to buy Newman more breathing room. The backbreaker for Northwood-Kensett came when a tipped pass by Jayce Weiner fell into the hands of Hemann with less than 15 seconds remaining.

Both teams have had their ups and downs this season, but both of them need to clean up mistakes on offense if they want to be a real threat. Nonetheless, the Knights snapped their four game losing streak and will prepare for Garner-Hayfield-Ventura on Jan. 29 next. The Vikings need to prepare for their next game against Saint Ansgar, which will be on the road, Feb. 1.

